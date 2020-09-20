Camping World’s (CWH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Truist

Truist reiterated their buy rating on shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. Truist currently has a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Camping World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Camping World from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Camping World from $13.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Camping World from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.10.

CWH opened at $30.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.83. Camping World has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $42.49.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.14. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 102.93% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Camping World will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.38%.

In other news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $208,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $17,565,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 57,415 shares of company stock worth $1,808,475 and have sold 6,512,073 shares worth $226,191,418. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Camping World by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 2.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

