CannabisCoin (CANN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, YoBit and Bittrex. CannabisCoin has a market cap of $453,379.05 and approximately $1.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 62.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

CannabisCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.