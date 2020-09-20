Cantor Fitzgerald Raises OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Price Target to C$5.35

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its price target upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from C$5.00 to C$5.35 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OGI. Raymond James set a C$5.00 price target on OrganiGram and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on OrganiGram from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.96.

OGI stock opened at C$1.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.94. The company has a market cap of $293.71 million and a P/E ratio of -2.36. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of C$1.37 and a twelve month high of C$5.75.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$18.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.61 million. Research analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

