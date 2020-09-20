Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Earns Media Sentiment Score of -1.80

News headlines about Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) have trended somewhat negative on Sunday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Capital City Bank Group earned a news impact score of -1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

CCBG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Capital City Bank Group stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.27. 79,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $340.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.88. Capital City Bank Group has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $30.95.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $55.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.80 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 16.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 30.60%.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.