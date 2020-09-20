Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) to post $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Capitol Federal Financial’s earnings. Capitol Federal Financial reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.45 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Capitol Federal Financial.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $50.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.54 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,076,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,985,000 after buying an additional 53,069 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 26.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,266,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,970,000 after buying an additional 902,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,212,153 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,293,000 after buying an additional 46,419 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 44.7% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,559,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,711,000 after buying an additional 790,435 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,355 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,978,000 after buying an additional 146,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,123,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,643. Capitol Federal Financial has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average is $10.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

