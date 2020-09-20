Cardstack (CARD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $108,643.00

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Cardstack has a market cap of $3.53 million and approximately $108,643.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cardstack has traded up 46.2% against the US dollar. One Cardstack token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Bibox, Coinsuper and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00043961 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $478.96 or 0.04397473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009193 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00056497 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00034245 BTC.

About Cardstack

Cardstack (CRYPTO:CARD) is a token. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 tokens. Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardstack’s official website is cardstack.com. Cardstack’s official message board is medium.com/cardstack.

Buying and Selling Cardstack

Cardstack can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Coinsuper, IDEX, Bibox, Bilaxy, CoinEx and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

