Carry Trading Down 1.3% This Week (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Carry token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Carry has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Carry has a total market cap of $9.76 million and approximately $446,056.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00043582 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00042136 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005372 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.72 or 0.04368225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009216 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00056107 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00034160 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRE) is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 7,040,809,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,630,585,831 tokens. Carry’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol.

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

