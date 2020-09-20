Cashaa Hits Market Capitalization of $11.95 Million (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Cashaa token can now be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, HitBTC, Exrates and IDEX. During the last week, Cashaa has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cashaa has a market capitalization of $11.95 million and approximately $457,156.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00042084 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00239952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00090952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.37 or 0.01401969 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00218673 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000705 BTC.

About Cashaa

Cashaa launched on October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 586,624,991 tokens. The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cashaa

Cashaa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TOPBTC, Exrates and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

