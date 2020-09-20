Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) Director Buys $1,491,758.62 in Stock

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) Director Sanford Robertson acquired 213,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $1,491,758.62. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 876,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,867.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SAVA stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. Cassava Sciences Inc has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.93 million, a PE ratio of -45.77 and a beta of 2.85.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Cassava Sciences Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $2,528,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cassava Sciences by 10,993.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 297,583 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 74.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 57,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the second quarter worth about $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Maxim Group raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

