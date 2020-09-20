Castle (CSTL) Trading Down 20.9% Over Last 7 Days

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Castle coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. Castle has a total market cap of $18,938.61 and approximately $7.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.74 or 0.00648756 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007529 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005088 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00034205 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $797.23 or 0.07311767 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000118 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000775 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 19,317,198 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech.

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

