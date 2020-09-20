Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cathay General Bancorp is the one-bank holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates branches in California, New York State, Massachusetts, Houston, Texas, Washington State, and representative offices in Hong Kong and Shanghai, China. In addition, Cathay Bank’s subsidiaries, Cathay Investment Company and GBC Investment & Consulting Company, Inc., each maintain an office in Taipei. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cathay General Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.42. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $38.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.12.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $150.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

In other news, Director Richard Sun purchased 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $423,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $357,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,016,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,740,000 after acquiring an additional 71,564 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,166,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,675,000 after acquiring an additional 533,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 158,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 80,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

