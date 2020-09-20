CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm currently has $36.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CF. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating on shares of CF Industries in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup upgraded CF Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Cfra lowered CF Industries from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CF Industries from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.35.

NYSE:CF opened at $34.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $51.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.16.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. CF Industries had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. On average, analysts predict that CF Industries will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 4,740.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

