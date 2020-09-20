ChainX Hits Market Cap of $22.01 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 20th. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for $3.23 or 0.00029779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BigONE. During the last week, ChainX has traded down 33.9% against the U.S. dollar. ChainX has a total market cap of $22.01 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ChainX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00042139 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00240553 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00091597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.00 or 0.01392406 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00218531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000701 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 6,814,050 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org.

ChainX Coin Trading

ChainX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.