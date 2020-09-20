Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CHTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $619.17.

CHTR stock opened at $625.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $605.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $527.26. The firm has a market cap of $128.11 billion, a PE ratio of 59.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $635.85.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total value of $4,040,383.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,367,580.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 9,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $4,902,375.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,411 shares of company stock worth $69,581,319. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

