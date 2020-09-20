ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Price Target Raised to $85.00

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CCXI. SVB Leerink upped their target price on ChemoCentryx from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded ChemoCentryx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ChemoCentryx from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on ChemoCentryx from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ChemoCentryx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.10.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $55.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.17. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -102.43 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ChemoCentryx has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $65.43.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $49.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 34,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $1,825,463.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,026,552 shares of company stock valued at $58,035,347 in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,165,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $584,946,000 after buying an additional 919,214 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 30.6% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,176,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,828,000 after purchasing an additional 977,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 62.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,472 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 33.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,550,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,195,000 after purchasing an additional 390,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,242,000 after purchasing an additional 25,577 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.