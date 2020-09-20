Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) will report sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.67 billion. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) posted sales of $2.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full year sales of $9.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.07 billion to $10.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.03 billion to $11.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN).

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion.

Shares of LNG traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.52. 3,120,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.81 and its 200-day moving average is $45.66. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $67.36.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

