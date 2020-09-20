Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

CPK stock traded down $2.11 on Friday, hitting $74.30. 196,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,853. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1-year low of $69.47 and a 1-year high of $101.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.42 and a 200-day moving average of $85.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 48.09%.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.