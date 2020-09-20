Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) Insider Sells $591,376.20 in Stock

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $591,376.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,852,895.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Stacy Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chewy alerts:

On Tuesday, September 1st, Stacy Bowman sold 2,000 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $135,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Stacy Bowman sold 10,911 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $622,254.33.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Stacy Bowman sold 5,600 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $322,952.00.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Stacy Bowman sold 5,600 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $273,840.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Stacy Bowman sold 5,600 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $269,976.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Stacy Bowman sold 5,600 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $275,016.00.

CHWY opened at $53.00 on Friday. Chewy Inc has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $74.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.36 and a beta of -0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.32.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chewy from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chewy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Chewy by 531.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Chewy by 805.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Chewy by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 99.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.