CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chimera Investment Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is primarily engaged in real estate finance. It invests, either directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, in RMBS, residential mortgage loans, Agency CMBS, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities and various other asset classes. The company has elected and is organized and has operated in a manner that enables it to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.25.

NYSE:CIM opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $22.99.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a negative net margin of 17.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.48%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIM. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,372,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,328 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 2nd quarter worth $20,846,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,176,000 after purchasing an additional 960,161 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 187.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 884,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 577,104 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,233,000 after purchasing an additional 535,585 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

