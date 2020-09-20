Chimpion (BNANA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.66 Million

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Chimpion token can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00006850 BTC on exchanges including Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Mercatox. Chimpion has a market cap of $23.66 million and approximately $586,423.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chimpion has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042700 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00239497 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00091618 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.80 or 0.01412742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00215670 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Chimpion Token Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 tokens. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io.

Chimpion Token Trading

Chimpion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

