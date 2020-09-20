Chromia Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.50 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. Chromia has a market capitalization of $16.27 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia token can now be bought for $0.0371 or 0.00000341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042700 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00242868 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00093057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.78 or 0.01413268 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00224581 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Chromia Token Profile

Chromia's total supply is 486,391,731 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,820,104 tokens. Chromia's official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com.

Buying and Selling Chromia

Chromia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

