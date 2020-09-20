Chronologic Price Tops $0.30 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 6% higher against the dollar. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $291,734.27 and $373.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chronologic token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00002795 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00042271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00239727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00091522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.86 or 0.01405444 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00219423 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Chronologic’s genesis date was July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,238,211 tokens and its circulating supply is 959,556 tokens. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH.

Chronologic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

