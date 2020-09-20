Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) Insider Sells £192,697.40 in Stock

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) insider David M. O’Connor sold 18,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,060 ($13.85), for a total transaction of £192,697.40 ($251,793.28).

LON CHH opened at GBX 1,075 ($14.05) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,032.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,183.41. The company has a market cap of $118.10 million and a P/E ratio of 22.44. Churchill China plc has a 1 year low of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,060 ($26.92).

About Churchill China

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products for retail, hospitality, and household markets worldwide. It offers ceramic tabletop products, such as cups, plates, bowls, accessories, jugs, trays and boards, saucers, cookware, beverage pots, chips mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, stands and risers, mugs, sugar bowls, counter servingware, cutlery, pepper and salt products, crates and carriers, glassware, bud vases, butter blocks/pads, knives, spoons, lids, forks, sachet holders, egg cups, ashtrays, and vinegar/oil bottles.

