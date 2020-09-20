CIBC Boosts Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Price Target to $21.00

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its target price increased by CIBC from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ero Copper from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Ero Copper from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ero Copper has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Shares of ERRPF opened at $15.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.72. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $18.22.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

