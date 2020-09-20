CIBC Boosts IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) Price Target to $62.00

IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) had its target price increased by CIBC from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $42.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.06. IT Tech Packaging has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $46.09.

IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $803.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.00 million.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.199 per share. This is a positive change from IT Tech Packaging’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

About IT Tech Packaging

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

