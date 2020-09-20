CIBC Boosts Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target to $1.20

Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from $0.80 to $1.20 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on Nevada Copper from $0.75 to $0.85 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

OTCMKTS CPPMF opened at $0.88 on Thursday. Nevada Copper has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $0.43.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily holds 75% interest in the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 156 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

