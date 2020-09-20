CIBC Cuts ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target to $38.00

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its price target reduced by CIBC from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AGGZF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James lowered ARC Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ARC Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of AGGZF opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.76. ARC Resources has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $36.10.

ARC Resources Company Profile

