CIBC Increases Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Price Target to $8.00

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) had its price target increased by CIBC from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MMX. Zacks Investment Research raised Maverix Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Maverix Metals from $7.90 to $7.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Maverix Metals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.78.

Maverix Metals stock opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.30. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $711.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.72 and a beta of 1.64.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $10.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maverix Metals will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Maverix Metals in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Maverix Metals in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Maverix Metals by 33.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Maverix Metals in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Maverix Metals in the second quarter valued at about $950,000. 11.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

