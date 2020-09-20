CIBC Increases OTCMKTS:PIRGF (OTCMKTS:PIRGF) Price Target to $4.50

OTCMKTS:PIRGF (OTCMKTS:PIRGF) had its price objective raised by CIBC from $3.40 to $4.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PIRGF opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51. OTCMKTS:PIRGF has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $2.34.

OTCMKTS:PIRGF Company Profile

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in Sonora, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Hardrock Gold property located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga Gold project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

