CIBC Raises Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Price Target to $23.00

Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cormark raised Centerra Gold from a buy rating to a top pick rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Centerra Gold has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.86.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold stock opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $14.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.