Cimarex Energy Co Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Cimarex Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $249.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.21 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Cimarex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.45.

NYSE:XEC opened at $26.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.69. Cimarex Energy has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.73%.

In other news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $351,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 48.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,163,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,325 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 7,561.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,294,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,745 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 665.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,029,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,330,000 after acquiring an additional 895,274 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,535,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,847,000 after buying an additional 712,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 78.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,379,779 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,929,000 after purchasing an additional 606,388 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

