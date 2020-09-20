Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CTRN. ValuEngine raised Citi Trends from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Citi Trends from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

Shares of CTRN opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.47 million, a PE ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 1.65. Citi Trends has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.58.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $1.55. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 1.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 215,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 66,320 shares during the period. Stormborn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 823.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

