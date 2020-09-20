Citigroup Downgrades KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $17.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.92.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KREF opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 517.56, a current ratio of 517.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $22.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.64.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 9.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 16,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $297,825.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $382,154.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,476,884 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 139,220 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.