Citigroup Upgrades Endava (NYSE:DAVA) to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $67.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $57.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DAVA. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Endava in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $59.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.09. Endava has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $59.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Endava had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Endava will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the first quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 42.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

