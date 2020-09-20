City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CIO. ValuEngine lowered City Office REIT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on City Office REIT from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. City Office REIT presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $334.59 million, a P/E ratio of -77.10 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.29). City Office REIT had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 0.78%. Analysts predict that City Office REIT will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 37,553 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in City Office REIT by 26.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 10.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 163,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 15,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 10.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

