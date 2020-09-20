City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.75 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CIO. ValuEngine cut City Office REIT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on City Office REIT from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.35.

Shares of NYSE:CIO opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.29). City Office REIT had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 0.78%. Research analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 29.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 21,608 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 10.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

