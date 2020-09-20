CloakCoin (CLOAK) Market Cap Achieves $772,251.02

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $772,251.02 and $16,655.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005319 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004195 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000462 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00031652 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,505,264 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

