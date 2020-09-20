CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a sell rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a sell rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $182.44.

CME stock opened at $169.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.32. CME Group has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total value of $349,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,565 shares in the company, valued at $622,484.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total value of $1,323,120.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $2,695,838. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 397.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

