Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) versus Parnell Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PARNF) Head to Head Contrast

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) and Parnell Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PARNF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cocrystal Pharma and Parnell Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cocrystal Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Parnell Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Cocrystal Pharma has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parnell Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 3.24, indicating that its share price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.6% of Cocrystal Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Cocrystal Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cocrystal Pharma and Parnell Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma -2,886.85% -20.71% -19.44% Parnell Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cocrystal Pharma and Parnell Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma $6.56 million 7.95 -$48.17 million ($0.06) -16.67 Parnell Pharmaceuticals $14.67 million 0.17 -$17.73 million N/A N/A

Parnell Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Cocrystal Pharma.

Summary

Parnell Pharmaceuticals beats Cocrystal Pharma on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections. The company develops CC-31244, a HCV non-nucleoside polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trial to treat HCV infection; and CC-42344, a PB2 inhibitor that is in preclinical development trials for treating influenza infection. It is also involved in identifying and developing non-nucleoside polymerase inhibitors for norovirus infections. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. has a license and research collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. to discover and develop proprietary influenza A/B antiviral agents; and a license agreement with Kansas State University Research Foundation to develop antiviral compounds for the treatment of norovirus and coronavirus infections. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

About Parnell Pharmaceuticals

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd, a veterinary pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various animal health solutions. The company operates through four segments: Companion Animal, Production Animal  U.S., Production Animal  Rest of World, and Contract Manufacturing. It markets various products, including estroPLAN and GONAbreed reproductive hormone products for breeding programs in dairy and beef cows; and Zydax for the treatment of osteoarthritis (OA) in dogs and horses; and Glyde, a nutraceutical product aids in the treatment of OA for dogs, as well as Reviderm, an anti-microbial liquid bandage for use in companion animals. The company is also developing various products, such as PAR121 for bone-related diseases and injuries in dogs, cats, and horses; and PAR122 for atopic dermatitis and other dermatological conditions, as well as PROCEPT, a next generation breeding program. Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Australia.

