Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Monday, May 25th. They set a hold rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cognex from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cognex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.82.

CGNX stock opened at $61.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.95 and a beta of 1.67. Cognex has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $71.76.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.90 million. Cognex had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Cognex’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognex will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In related news, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 43,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,895,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $6,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 479,522 shares of company stock valued at $32,446,379 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Cognex in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

