CoinEx Token (CET) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.02 Million

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One CoinEx Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $7.02 million and $22.16 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042700 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00239497 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00091618 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.80 or 0.01412742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00215670 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000705 BTC.

CoinEx Token Token Profile

CoinEx Token’s launch date was July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 tokens. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.com.

CoinEx Token Token Trading

CoinEx Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.