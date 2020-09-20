Conceal (CCX) Trading Down 8% Over Last 7 Days

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Conceal has a market capitalization of $937,286.06 and $110,129.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000930 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, Sistemkoin, Graviex and STEX. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00043312 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,889.11 or 1.00425066 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.27 or 0.00648043 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.80 or 0.01326231 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005501 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00115078 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007518 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005235 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 17,323,304 coins and its circulating supply is 9,292,146 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex, Sistemkoin and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

