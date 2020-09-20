Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Consolidated Communications from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

NASDAQ CNSL opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $450.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25. Consolidated Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $325.18 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 1.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNSL. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 4.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 8.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 81.0% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 20.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

