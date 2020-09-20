Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens cut Construction Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Construction Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Construction Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Construction Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.69.

ROAD stock opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Construction Partners has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $22.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.72 million, a PE ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Construction Partners will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles E. Owens sold 56,955 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $1,142,517.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles E. Owens sold 195,396 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $3,870,794.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 417,399 shares of company stock worth $8,203,463 over the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 1,070.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 446.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 11,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

