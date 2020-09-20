Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES is a consumer finance company that specializes in purchasing, selling, and servicing contracts with purchases of vechicles who are sub prime borrowers and are unable to obtain credit from traditional sources. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Consumer Portfolio Services from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Shares of CPSS stock opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $84.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 21.67, a current ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.77 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. owned 0.30% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 49.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

