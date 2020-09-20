CONTRACOIN (CTCN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $110,967.00

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 20th. Over the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $16.93 million and $110,967.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CONTRACOIN token can currently be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00007806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.34 or 0.00701946 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 63.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.34 or 0.00821395 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004439 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000225 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,937,138 tokens. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network.

CONTRACOIN Token Trading

CONTRACOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

