Contrasting China Power Equipment (OTCMKTS:CPQQ) & Bloom Energy (OTCMKTS:BE)

China Power Equipment (OTCMKTS:CPQQ) and Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for China Power Equipment and Bloom Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Power Equipment 0 0 0 0 N/A Bloom Energy 0 4 3 0 2.43

Bloom Energy has a consensus price target of $12.18, suggesting a potential downside of 29.33%. Given Bloom Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bloom Energy is more favorable than China Power Equipment.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Power Equipment and Bloom Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Power Equipment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bloom Energy $786.19 million 2.91 -$304.41 million ($2.01) -8.57

China Power Equipment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bloom Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.9% of Bloom Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Bloom Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

China Power Equipment has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bloom Energy has a beta of 3.23, indicating that its share price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Power Equipment and Bloom Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Power Equipment N/A N/A N/A Bloom Energy -27.53% N/A -14.67%

Summary

Bloom Energy beats China Power Equipment on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Power Equipment

China Power Equipment, Inc., through its An Sen (Xi'an) Power Science & Technology Co., Ltd. subsidiary and its affiliated operating company, Xi'an Amorphous Alloy Zhongxi Transformer Co., Ltd., engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of amorphous alloy transformer cores and amorphous alloy distribution transformers in the People's Republic of China. Its devices are used to step down voltage at the final phase of the distribution of electricity to consumers, businesses, and industries. The company offers its products to electricity generators and suppliers, suppliers of electrical equipment, and other electric power transformers manufacturers. China Power Equipment, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Jingyang, the People's Republic of China.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. It serves banking and financial services, cloud services, technology and data centers, communications and media, consumer packaged goods and consumables, education, government, healthcare, hospitality, logistics, manufacturing, real estate, retail, and utilities industries. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp. and changed its name to Bloom Energy Corporation in September 2006. Bloom Energy Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

