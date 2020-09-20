Contrasting DiaSys (OTCMKTS:DYXC) & Fluidigm (OTCMKTS:FLDM)

DiaSys (OTCMKTS:DYXC) and Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get DiaSys alerts:

This table compares DiaSys and Fluidigm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaSys N/A N/A N/A Fluidigm -48.46% -23.91% -12.76%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DiaSys and Fluidigm’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaSys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fluidigm $117.24 million 4.97 -$64.79 million ($0.53) -15.42

DiaSys has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fluidigm.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for DiaSys and Fluidigm, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaSys 0 0 0 0 N/A Fluidigm 0 1 3 0 2.75

Fluidigm has a consensus target price of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 63.20%. Given Fluidigm’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fluidigm is more favorable than DiaSys.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.7% of Fluidigm shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of DiaSys shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Fluidigm shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

DiaSys Company Profile

DiaSys Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of workstation instruments, consumables, reagents and specialized test kits to hospital, clinical and private physician laboratories. The company was founded in March 1992 and is headquartered in Waterbury, CT.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow. The company also provides preparatory instruments, such as access array and Juno systems; and analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system and EP1 system. In addition, it offers integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), such as library preparation IFCs, Juno genotyping IFC, dynamic array IFCs, digital array IFCs, and Flex Six IFC; and assays and reagents, including delta gene and SNP type assays, access array target-specific primers and targeted sequencing prep primers, and targeted DNA Seq library assays. Further, the company offers single cell microfluidics that comprise C1 system, Polaris system, C1 IFCs, and Polaris IFC. It sells instruments and consumables, including IFCs, assays, and reagents to academic institutions, clinical research laboratories, and contract research organizations, as well as biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and agricultural biotechnology companies. The company sells its products to academic institutions, life sciences, and clinical research laboratories that conduct research, as well as biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for non-diagnostic and non-clinical purposes. The company was formerly known as Mycometrix Corporation and changed its name to Fluidigm Corporation in April 2001. Fluidigm Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for DiaSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.