Contrasting Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) & ATN International (OTCMKTS:ATNI)

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) and ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Swisscom and ATN International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swisscom 0 3 0 0 2.00 ATN International 0 2 1 0 2.33

ATN International has a consensus target price of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.98%. Given ATN International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ATN International is more favorable than Swisscom.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Swisscom and ATN International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swisscom $11.53 billion 2.46 $1.68 billion $3.25 16.86 ATN International $438.72 million 1.90 -$10.81 million ($0.11) -474.36

Swisscom has higher revenue and earnings than ATN International. ATN International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Swisscom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Swisscom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of ATN International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Swisscom shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of ATN International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Swisscom and ATN International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swisscom 14.47% 19.53% 6.83% ATN International -1.04% 0.52% 0.37%

Risk and Volatility

Swisscom has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATN International has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Swisscom pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. ATN International pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Swisscom pays out 44.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ATN International pays out -618.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ATN International has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Swisscom beats ATN International on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises. The company also provides cloud, outsourcing, workplace, UCC, mobile phone, networking, business process optimization, SAP, and security and authentication solutions, as well as a range of services to the banking industry; Internet of Things solutions; digitization services to the healthcare sector; IT systems for health insurance companies; fixed and mobile networks by other telecommunication service providers; and roaming to foreign operators whose customers use its mobile networks, as well as broadband services and regulated products. In addition, it plans, operates, and maintains network infrastructure and IT systems; provides support functions to finance, human resource, and strategy, as well as management of real estate and vehicle fleet; and offers broadband services, such as voice, data, and TV services, as well as video-on-demand for residential and corporate customers. Further, the company provides mobile phone services; IT and network services, and customized solutions; and online and telephone directories, as well as sells merchandise products. Additionally, it offers collection services for radio and TV license fees; and cross-platform retail media and security communication services, as well as constructs and maintains wired and wireless networks. Swisscom AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bern, Switzerland.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the U.S. Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. This segment also offers wholesale long-distance voice services to other telecommunications carriers. The Renewable Energy segment provides distributed generation solar power to corporate, utility, and municipal customers in India, as well as in Massachusetts, California, and New Jersey. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 12 retail stores in U.S. Telecom segment and 19 retail stores in International Telecom segment. The company was formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. and changed its name to ATN International, Inc. in June 2016. ATN International, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

