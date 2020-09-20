Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Director Sells $2,201,485.00 in Stock

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Director Jody S. Lindell sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.69, for a total value of $2,201,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

COO stock opened at $346.43 on Friday. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $236.68 and a 52-week high of $365.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $578.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 746 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 942 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,265 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

